Tamil Nadu reports 5,709 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 349,654

reported 5,709 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 1,182 cases were reported in Chennai.

The district of Thiruvallur reported 489 cases, Chengalpet and Coimbatore reported over 300 cases each, while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem, Theni reported over 200 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department 65,075 people were tested, while 5,850 patients were discharged.

The state reported 121 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to over 6,000, of which 2,500 are from Chennai.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 349,654 cases. While 289,787 patients have been cured and discharged, 6,007 patients have succujbed to the disease.