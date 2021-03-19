Tamil Nadu's daily Covid case count crosses 1,000 after 80 days

-
At 1,087, Tamil Nadu saw over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour time frame on Friday for the first time in 80 days.
Of the total daily cases reported, 421 are from Chennai, while the neighbouring district Chengalpattu reported 105, Thiruvallur (78), Kancheepruram (37).
The test positivity rate in Chennai stands at 3 per cent, while Tamil Nadu has 1.5 per cent positivity rate.
Other districts that reported high numbers include Coimbatore (102), Thanavjur (64), Tiruppur (29) among others.
About 72,998 people were tested across the state on Friday.
Number of positive patients discharged was 610, while nine people lost their lives due to Covid across the state.
Total number of persons tested positive till date stands at 864,450, while the number of people tested by RT-PCR till today stands at 18,311,295. Number of positive patients discharged following treatment till day stands at 845,178.
So far 12,582 people have died across the state due to Covid.
