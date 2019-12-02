Tamil Nadu rain: 15 killed in Coimbatore, schools shut; top 10 updates

Rain continues to hammer parts of and Puducherry after leaving several districts virtually crippled over the last few days. A flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of river Bhavani in this western district of as a dam built across it has surplussed in the wake of copious rains in catchment areas, officials said on Monday.

Here are top 10 developments on Tamil Nadu, Puducherry floods

1. Schools across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry shut today

Schools across and Puducherry have been declared shut on Monday in the wake of heavy rainfall.





2. Three houses collapse in Coimbatore due to heavy rain

Three houses collapsed in the Mettupalayam area in Coimbatore due to heavy rains in the wee hours of Monday. At least 15 people have died. Rescue work is underway.

3. Water enters homes in Chennai

Water entered homes in Chennai and the streets left waterlogged on Sunday evening.

4. Widespread rain expected due to a cyclonic circulation

Widespread rain is expected across coastal Tamil Nadu due to a cyclonic circulation near Comorin on the Indian Ocean, according to the weather office.

5. Helpline set up for water-logging and tree fall complaints

The Chennai Corporation has set up a helpline for water-logging and tree fall complaints following continuous rain. Residents can dial 04425384520 and 04425384530 or Whatsapp 9445477205 for any rain-related complaints.

6. Exams of Madras University, Anna University postponed

Examinations of Madras University and Anna University scheduled for today have been postponed in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the area.



7. Chennai is overcast, 20% to 50% chance of rain, says IMD

The Chennai Met Office of the IMD said on Monday said that the winds had turned South-South-East over Chennai, with humidity at 100 per cent and light to moderate rain being forecast under generally cloudy conditions. A more or less lean day, say international models, after the hyperactivity during the last couple of days, with about 20 per cent chance of rain under overcast skies turning considerably cloudy into the night before opening up again tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

8. Water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reaches maximum of 105 feet

The water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reached its maximum of 105 feet and the storage crossed 32 tmc feet against maximum of 32.8 tmc ft, prompting the Public Works Department authorities to more than triple discharge from 3,500 cusecs to 11,950 cusecs on Monday morning.

9. 'Tamil Nadu, Puducherry equipped to deal with the rains'

The state government says it is well-prepared and there is no need to panic. In Chennai, the state government has set up 176 relief centres. Boats have been kept ready to evacuate people if required, assured the Chennai Corporation. Over 600 water pumps will be used to remove water-logging in low-lying areas.

In a press release, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department said it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to render assistance and help rescue and evacuate who are affected by floods.

10. Kiran Bedi visits rain-hit areas

In Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi visited rain-hit areas like Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square and Natesan Nagar with her team.