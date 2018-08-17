Tasting Oban's famous whisky and enjoying the seafood capital of Scotland

I sip a dram of honey-hued liquid, feeling its warmth spread through me. The notes are distinctive — slightly smoky, slightly malty, slightly dry. “Well?” asks the barkeep. “What do you think of it?” A breeze blows in from the sea, and its brininess finds echoes on my palate.

I’ve tasted it before but, somehow, drinking Oban whisky in the distillery where it has been brewed and aged adds an entirely new dimension to the experience. Before I can drain the dram, it’s time for the distillery tour. Time seems to have stood still inside, I muse, ...