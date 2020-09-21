Tata group to launch India's first low-cost Covid-19 test 'Feluda'

-
ALSO READ
Tata Group partners Trivandrum-based institute to make Covid-19 test kits
India crosses crucial milestone of testing over one million people in a day
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can telemedicine step up during Covid-19 times?
-
The Drugs Controller General of India has approved of the commercial launch of ‘Feluda’, the Tata CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) Covid-19 test, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said recently.
This test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge CRISPR technology for detection of the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus, CSIR said in a statement.
The Tata CRISPR test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment and better ease of use. CRISPR is a genome editing technology to diagnose diseases.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU