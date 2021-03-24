TataMD announces partnership with ADL for standardising Covid-19 test kit

Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD) on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Chennai-based Anderson Diagnostics & Labs to standardise its indigenously developed diagnostic kit for testing Covid-19 infections.

TataMD CHECK follows guidelines set by India’s drug regulator and ADL has used it for over 10,000 Covid-19 tests, said the Tata group’s healthcare venture.

The kit offers a clear, quicker and more accessible alternative to RT-PCR, India’s mainstay for Covid-19 tests. It can be used for detecting and treatment of a number of other diseases as well, said the company.

"Our clinical partnership with TataMD will help support the transformation of Covid testing to arrest the emergence of a second wave in India and around the world,” said Dr Srinivasaraman Govindarajan, director, Anderson Diagnostics.

'Having tested and validated more than 10000 samples, we feel this technology is on par with the best in the world and futuristic as well,” said Dr Anand Krishnamoorthy, managing director (MD) at Anderson Diagnostics.

Tata’s clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics will only drive advances in the diagnostic space of Covid-19 as the pandemic continues. said Girish Krishnamurthy, MD and chief executive officer, TataMD.