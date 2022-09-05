Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status

Every year, Teacher's Day is celebrated in India on September 5 to commorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.



Teachers are undoubtedly the backbone of society formation and are often under-appreciated for the work they do. Here are the top 20 quotes, messages and statuses to share on Teacher's Day 2022.

Teachers' Day 2022: Top 20 quotes

Given below is a list of the top 20 quotes by different renowned personalities in the arena of business, philosophy, science and other streams.

"A mediocre teacher tells. A good teacher explains. A superior teacher demonstrates and a great teacher inspires." ~ William Arthur Ward "A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn." ~ Ruth Beechick "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me." ~ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam "The fitness of the pupil is shown in his love for the acquisition of knowledge, his willingness to receive instruction, his reverence for learned and virtuous men, his attendance upon the teacher, and his execution of orders" ~ Dayananda Saraswati "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." ~ Alber Einstein "Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose." ~ Bill Gates "Wherever you find something extraordinary, you’ll find the fingerprints of a great teacher."~Arne Duncan "If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life."~ Barack Obama "Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. " ~ Malala Yousafzai "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher." ~ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam "Good teaching is more a giving of the right questions than a giving of right answers" ~ Josef Albers "Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.” ~ Aristotle "The job of an educator is to teach students to see vitality in themselves.” ~ Joseph Campbell "The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth." ~ Dan Rather "Good know how to bring out the best in students.” ~ Charles Kuralt "A teacher who can arouse a feeling for one single good action, for one single good poem, accomplishes more than he who fills our memory with rows and rows of natural objects, classified with name and form." ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. “A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.” ~ Mustafa Kemal Ataturk “There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fills you with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” ~ Robert Frost “The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” ~ Mark Van Doren "Come forth into the light of things, let nature be your teacher.” ~ William Wordsworth

Teachers' Day 2022: Messages

Sharing an informative message with your teachers and appreciating their efforts is a good way to express your love for them. Here are some of the heartwarming messages you can send to your teachers or mentors.

You are the spark, the push, the guide, the light of my life. I am deeply grateful that you are my teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

I am blessed to have you as a teacher. Wishing you the best of both worlds on this teacher's day.

Our parents gave birth to us, but you were the one who taught us to live. Your teachings of honesty, passion, character and integrity have helped me a lot. Happy Teacher's Day!

Thank you for making me who I am today, and thanks for being the best teacher. Happy teacher's Day!

No search engine or technology can ever replace you. Happy Teacher's Day!

Thanks for teaching me everything. Happy Teacher's Day!

Teachers' Day 2022: statuses

Here are some of the best WhatsApp statuses you can share today.

Even though I was a bad student, I assure you that you being my teacher was the best thing in my life. Now, I know that you never gave up on me, and helped me conquer everything. Thanks for being there and helping me become the best version of myself. Happy Teacher's Day!

Wishing all my wonderful Gurus a very Happy Teacher's Day!

It was an honour to learn everything from you. You were the best people I have ever had in my life. Happy Teacher's Day!

Thanks for always being there with us, and teaching us how to become a better humans. Happy Teacher's Day!

Thank you so much for illuminating our day with your beautiful smile every day! Your positive energy helped us so much to survive our school days! Happy teacher's day!

