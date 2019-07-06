Tej Pratap and not Tejashwi, lead from the front at RJD foundation day

and not Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu Prasad’s other son and de facto party head in Lalu’s absence) presided over the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) foundation day programme in Patna last week. Tej Pratap explained that by saying his brother had sent a message to workers. Tej Pratap sported a new look: A pony tail tied on top of his head. He said anyone who comes between him and his brother will be torn like the enemies of the Pandavas were, with the Sudarshan Chakra. He also announced from the podium for the benefit of workers: “Please move aside and let women come forward. If women have to progress, they have to be in front. Wherever my programme is held, I make women sit in the front, like my father used to do”. There’s no telling when this ongoing fraternal rivalry is going to end.

Seeking divine intervention

The latest to join the ranks of the Shiv bhakts after Rahul Gandhi, is Navjot Singh Sidhu. His wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, revealed that Sidhu has a huge temple for Shiva at his home and meditates there for hours. The cricketer politician is currently on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi. The context, of course, is the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu. Kaur says the result of the ongoing friction will be resolved soon. The politician is seen as a handpicked choice of Priyanka Gandhi who many say, foisted him upon Amarinder Singh. Now, with no clarity about who exactly will occupy the Congress high command, Sidhu has embarked upon a pilgrimage and will assess his options after the party has resolved its internal leadership crisis.