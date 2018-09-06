Telangana CM KCR dissolves Assembly eight months before term expiry

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, on Thursday dissolved the state Assembly, eight months before his government completed its five-year term.

The council of ministers held a brief meeting in the afternoon at the CM’s official residence and approved the decision. After the meeting KCR went to the Raj Bhavan to inform Governor E S L Narasimhan of his government’s decision.

KCR and his ministers will remain in office for the time being. He had formed the first government of the state, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, on June 2, 2014. The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had a simple majority of 61 in the 119-seat House, but had increased its tally to 90.

“We have dissolved the Assembly to curb growing political fragility. As elections are nearing, the Opposition (Congress) has started levelling baseless allegations of corruption,” the CM told reporters.

He added, “We don’t want this to threaten the state’s economic growth. So we have decided to go for a fresh mandate.”

KCR had reportedly consulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking the decisions. will now go to polls with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram in December.

This was the first time KCR cited Opposition accusations as the reason for dissolving the Assembly. Sources said the decision was supposedly taken last Sunday, and was supposed to be announced at a TRS rally.

Responding to the Opposition’s questions, Rao said, “I am voluntarily offering an opportunity for you to go to the people. It was me who has sacrificed the remaining period of political power.

He also said all the surveys had given TRS 100 Assembly seats in case of elections. KCR ruled out alliances with any party, adding the TRS would continue to have friendly relations with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Premeditating KCR’s move, the Congress released its election manifesto on Wednesday. Its slogan is: “KCR hatao, Telangana bachao (Remove KCR, save Telangana).” It has also accused the government of irregularities in irrigation projects.

Political analysts said KCR decided to dissolve the Assembly because he feared that if the state went to election at a time as the Lok Sabha elections next year — as it would if the government had completed its term — the Congress would have an advantage.

Besides 14 seats, the CM on Thursday announced the tickets to all the sitting MLAs who were either elected from the TRS or joined the government from other political parties, in a bid to contain possible infractions within the party.