Telangana CM urges PM Modi to extend lockdown for at least two more weeks

Referring to the reports that the Centre might partially lift the current restrictions after the 21-day lock down period, chief minister Rao said such a move would undo what has been achieved in containing the spread of so far.

"It is not possible to implement partial restrictions on movement of people based on sectors or their activity in the country. It will be like opening the flood-gates. As we are not going to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic by April 14, it would be better to continue the restrictions in the present form for more time in the interest of people and the country," Rao said.

Though the state government initially expected that the cases will come down to near zero level by April 9 in Telangana with the quarantine of foreign returnees and treatment of initial wave of cases among those passengers, the Markaz Nizamuddin event has changed situation completely, according to the chief minister.

A large number of new coronavirus cases that have been detected in the state in the past few days were originated from Nizamuddin event and more number of cases are expected to surface in the coming days.

"About 276 people out of the total number of 364 coronavirus cases in Telangana were found to be those who had attended the Markaz event and their prime contacts. At least another 100 cases are expected to be added in coming days as 1089 people linked to this event have been identified and kept in quarantine. Few other states are facing the same challenge in terms of new coronavirus cases," the chief minister explained while pitching for the extension of the current lock down.

Admitting that the economic impact of the lock down was too severe, Rao, however, said the protection of the lives of people was more important than the adverse economic implications of the lock down. "In the normal times the exchequer gets Rs 400-Rs 430 crore of revenues every day. Thanks to the lock down the government has received just Rs 6 crores in the first six days of this month. So I am appealing for extension of lock down with all the responsibility," he said.