Telecom operators’ business worth Rs 4-5 crore would be affected a day, as internet, mobile, landline, and cable TV services were suspended in

As on December 31, 2018, the number of in Jammu & Kashmir was 11.5 million. The service area saw a net addition of 51,000 subscribers in December, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) data shows. The data showed only Jio was able to add subscribers in Jammu & Kashmir in December, when Airtel had 5.64 million subscribers, Jio had 3.31 million, Vodafone-Idea 1.34 million and BSNL 1.21 million, the report said.