Centre tells SC it wants more compensation for Bhopal gas leak victims
'Open-ended' freebies should be discouraged, says Sanjeev Sanyal
Real cancer cases up to 3 times higher than reported in India: Report
SC refuses to interfere with Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh
Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending
Pak to purchase 6 mn mosquito nets from India to contain malaria: Report
Maharashtra: Palghar religious leaders lynching case handed over to CBI
Top headlines: World stocks at 2-year lows; Mulayam cremated in Saifai
A viral tweet explains how Wipro caught its employees moonlighting
SC appointments: What is the collegium system, and how does it work?
Business Standard

Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending

About 92% of cases in India are said to be having mild disease. In only 5.8% of cases oxygen therapy is required, intensive care in only 1.7% cases

Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Sohini Das & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

coronavirus
The top five states in terms of total Covid cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI

The jumbo Covid-19 centre at Mulund in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, which once housed 1,650 beds, more recently wore a deserted look. Barring a few security personnel and packers coming in to pick up equipment from the facility, this once busy centre is now an empty stretch of land in the Richardson and Cruddas factory premises.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:17 IST

