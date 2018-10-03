Tenure of CJI Dipak Misra: 400 days of tumult for the 'Master of Roster'

The 45th Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra retired on Tuesday, October 2.

Speaking at his farewell function on Monday, he said, "Our judiciary has been the strongest judiciary in the world, having the capability to handle a mind-boggling number of cases." Justice Dipak Misra took charge as CJI at the end of August 2017 and had a tenure of 400 days in this position. Nephew of the 21st Chief Justice of India, Ranganath Misra, Dipak Misra J, had been the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi before he was elevated to the Supreme Court, often referred to as the most ...