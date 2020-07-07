Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

-
ALSO READ
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam
J-K: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian
J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Budgam
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam
-
A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.
(More details awaited)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU