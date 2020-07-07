JUST IN
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama.

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Pulwama
The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

(More details awaited)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 09:16 IST

