Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs

-
ALSO READ
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The case for showing proof of immunity
India reports new 43,846 Covid-19 cases, biggest daily rise in 4 months
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Tracing scientists' efforts in a brutal year
Economic indicators improving, 2nd Covid wave may last upto 100 days: SBI
-
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Friday meet senior civil servants to discuss the state’s spurt in Covid-19 cases, said news agency ANI.
The state on Thursday reported 43,183 new Covid-19 cases and 249 deaths, making the numbers the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. It was the state’s highest number of deaths since October.
Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said that Mumbai may announce restrictions from April 2, claiming "people do not listen" to safety precautions. Hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity and religious places might be shut completely.
Mumbai reported 8,646 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, making it the highest one-day spike since the pandemic hit the city early last year. The city reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Thackeray on Sunday asked districts to chalk out strategies for a possible second lockdown. "Plan for lockdown... If there is no adherence to restrictions by the people, we may have to go in for it (lockdown) if people fail to follow the new normal," a grim Thackeray said at a meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU