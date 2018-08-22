The echoes of a tragedy from another age: Kerala's great flood of 1924

The torrential rainfall in 1924 washed away villages, hills and caused devastation so extreme that the events of the monsoons etched itself in the region's psyche for generations to come.

Its imprint is seen in literature, producing works such as Thakazhi’s Vellappokkathil (In the Flood). The story spoke of the flood waters rising to upper levels of the temple tower crammed with “sixty-seven children…three hundred and fifty-six adults and domestic animals like dogs, cats, goats, fowl…,” imageries of 1924 etched in public memory and ...