Floods now behind it, Kerala opens doors to tourists with hope, resilience

On the first Sunday of this month, Temsüyanger Longkumer arrived in Kerala and walked around Fort Kochi, which was once home to the Portuguese, then the Dutch, and then the English. “I walked around in the sun so much that I almost got a sunstroke,” says the London-based multimedia artist, laughing.

In town to see the sites that could potentially host his work, Longkumer is among the first batch of artists who have travelled to Kerala in preparation for the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale that kicks off on December 12. Last week, when 46 tourists from ...