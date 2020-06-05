The honeymooners who organised a train that helped others get home too

When a close friend of mine had a quiet wedding in Manipur on March 18, it seemed a risk-free affair. The coronavirus hadn’t yet travelled to the Northeast. But when she revealed that they had decided on a honeymoon in Goa, I wondered if the newly-weds were pushing their luck.

A month later, we chatted about our lockdowned lives. She told me that she spent her days eating, sleeping, watching Netflix, occasionally cooking and walking on the beach. I listened enviously, till it suddenly struck me that my friend Diana Chabungbam and her husband K Bikram Singh (names ...