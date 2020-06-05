How an inherently collaborative film industry will adapt to the time

Casting director Nandini Shrikent was used to her Bandra office being packed with aspiring actors going over their lines, trying not to sweat as they waited hours at a stretch for their turn. “We would be casting for three films and shows at a time,” she says. “I don’t think we will be going back to that soon.” With people at risk of infecting each other with more than just nervous energy, most screen tests are set to move to web conferencing.

This is not entirely unfamiliar territory for Shrikent as for some years now the busier stars have been sending in ...