The Kumaon hills are proving to be a viable option to reboot and relocate

In 2014, Chetan Mahajan’s life was progressing on an envied path. He had a good corporate job with HCL Learning. His wife, Vandita, ran her own practice in clinical psychology from home. Their children attended Gurugram’s reputed Shikshantar school.

They lived in a nice house in the gated community, Nirvana Country. To all appearances, a perfect life. Yet the couple was not happy. They worried about the influences their small children had to fight off in chaotic, rootless Gurguram — the pollution, the traffic, the aggression... “Disaffection from city life was ...