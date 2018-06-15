The life of a chef in the kitchen as late Anthony Bourdain saw it

One of the first orders of a weekday evening at Bengaluru’s Toast & Tonic, a hip Manhattan East Village-styled restaurant, is the soft shell crab fried rice. Besides the crab, the dish’s protagonists include the fragrant gobindobhog rice, bacon and kimchi.

Soon after it’s all assembled in a large bowl by a team of cooks, which clearly knows what it’s doing, Chef Manu Chandra picks it up for a quick but careful garnishing. “I’m just here to expedite things,” he says. The vibe in the dining area is lively and high octane, perfectly in sync ...