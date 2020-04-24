The Minority Conundrum: Thought-provoking essays on minority rights

In a country marked by multiplicity of faiths, speeches, castes, ethnicities and geographies, the question ‘who is a minority?’ is riddled with complexities.

What adds to the intricacy is that each of these collectivities is segmented into status groups, sects, forms of worship, and regional variations to the extent that the difference offsets the commonality,” writes Tanweer Fazal, sociology professor at the University of Hyderabad, in his introduction to The Minority Conundrum: Living in Majoritarian Times. Fazal has put together a thought-provoking volume of essays ...