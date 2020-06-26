The Pind Collective, a virtual home for Indian and Pakistani artists

For Nirmal Chawla, 85, memories of Partition refuse to fade. She was 12 when the local mukhiya (head) assured everyone that they could continue staying in their hometown Arifwala Mandi, now in Pakistan Punjab, “even if Partition did happen”.

But hours later, a little before seven in the morning, he sent a messenger: “In the next two to four minutes, in whatever condition you might be, please leave.” Chawla remembers how the Sikh and Jat families got women and children onto carts that were stocked with wheat and salt. By 9 am people had emptied out of the town ...