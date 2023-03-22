JUST IN
Business Standard

The significance of Ramadan 2023: Why do Muslims fast this month?

The month of Ramadan is considered a test of self-discipline and self-control, ained at increasing the Taqwa (good consciousness)

The month of Ramadan which begins today, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims around the world. Ramadan is also known as Ramzan in India.

Fasting or Roza during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and the month itself is regarded as the most important periods of Islamic culture. During this period, the believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, harbouring evil thoughts and engaging in evil actions. The month of Ramadan is also considered a test of self-discipline and self-control to increase the Taqwa (good consciousness).

What is the significance of Ramadan month?

The day is very significant to Muslims as it is believed that the Quran was revealed to the prophet Muhammad during the holy month of Ramadan. It is a month of self-reflection, improvement and true devotion to Allah. Muslims across the world observe Ramadan by fasting, praying and charity to the needy. Fasting here is not only a physical, but a spiritual one as well that brings people together.

When does Ramadan 2023 start?

Ramadan begins all over the world in accordance with the moon sightings in Mecca. This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22, after the moon is sighted over Mecca, and will end on April 21. After this Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. These dates vary across countries

India: March 22 or 23
Saudi Arabia: March 21 or 22
Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 22
Pakistan: March 22
Indonesia: March 22
Kuwait: March 23
Maldives: March 23
Qatar: March 23
Turkey: March 23

What does Ramadan mean?

Ramadan originally meant "great heat," the month was sacred even before the pre-Islamic Arabic tradition and was known as the month of truce. The month of Ramadan is the month of abstinence when people deprive themselves of food and other activities. Ramadan is the month of solidarity, self-reflection and charity.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:38 IST

