The Tyagaraja Aradhana is a virtual pilgrimage for Carnatic music-lovers

The Kaveri flows / lapping or in spate / like the melodies (of him) / that plead or gush / at Rama's feet. / Here lies Tyagaraja, / Valmiki of music, / in the land of the five rivers / in a prayer beyond life / in a prayer beyond music.

These words from a verse by Purasu Balakrishnan reflect the ecstatic joy experienced by musicians and audiences alike during the annual Tyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru on the banks of the Kaveri in the Thanjavur delta region of Tamil Nadu. The occasion commemorates bard-saint Tyagaraja (1767-1847), widely regarded as primus inter pares among the ...