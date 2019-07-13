The typewriter trader who still has customers galore for these antiquities

Selling typewriters for the past 45 years from the counters of the Universal Typewriter Company in New Delhi’s Kamla Market is surely a feat that the third-generation typewriter trader Rajesh Palta wears with pride. He sits in his tiny hole in the wall shop, sending mails to prospective clients or responding to queries from buyers from across the country. “Give me two minutes,” he says and gets going with his business.

His shop is old but standing tall. It is hard to believe that it could be a home to ageless antiques like typewriters. A look around will get you face ...