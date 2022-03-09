The way sport plays when it comes to maternity support policy

Maybe the best way to understand a picture is to sometimes consider everything outside its restricted frame, everything that happened before. Consider, for instance, that picture from Sunday: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof holding her infant, surrounded by her Indian counterparts, all of them cooing and wooing the kid in the frame, on the sidelines of the ongoing Women’s World Cup at New Zealand.

The picture taken at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, is a portrait of what sport is and what women who play it go through together. Maroof returned to cricket six months after having a ...