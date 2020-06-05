JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sonu Sood sponsors another flight for migrant workers; now to Dehradun
Business Standard

The wide-ranging cinema of Basu Chatterjee, chronicler of Mumbai's quirks

While Basu Chatterjee captured the rhythms of the metropolis like no other filmmaker, his cinema was remarkably wide-ranging

Topics
film industry | Hindi movies

Saibal Chatterjee 

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee’s oeuvre will forever be associated with the city of Mumbai. Few directors captured the granular realities of the sprawling metropolis and its people with the sustained insight, empathy and good humour that he brought to the task. It wasn’t the grit and grime that he was interested in.

He was drawn by the quirks and foibles of Mumbaikars. While the city may have dominated his cinematic output, Chatterjee’s versatility as an accomplished storyteller was phenomenal. From solemn literary adaptations to serious-minded chronicles of ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 21:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU