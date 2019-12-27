The year that's ending was wretched but hindsight can be a useful thing

This year began with the realisation that India would continue to be directed by the current ideology for a long time. It is ending with the revelation that the group being victimised by this ideology will not submit without a fight. The rest of the happenings in the year seem almost incidental.

But let’s have a look at them anyway. Straw polls around January showed that the National Democratic Alliance was far ahead of the almost dysfunctional Opposition and that the result of the coming election was going to be a done deal. Any doubt that remained was extinguished by the ...