These men are steering relief, rescue operations in Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha

The sense of urgency is palpable as one enters the office of Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi in Bhubaneswar. Behind the L-shaped mahogany desk, Sethi is a man on a mission.

It has been a week since Cyclone Fani battered Odisha with wind speeds of 200 km per hour but his phones haven’t stopped ringing. “It has been very hectic for the last many days,” says Sethi. As he briefs the officials about the preparations, people keep walking into his chamber with updates on relief operations. In between the many calls and messages he receives on his landline and ...