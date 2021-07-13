Third Covid-19 wave warnings being treated like 'weather updates': Govt

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Covid cases rising in rural India, but vaccine coverage is falling
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
-
The health ministry on Tuesday said the third wave prediction needs to be taken seriously and not treated as some casual weather update since its prevention lies in the hands of people.
“It is not like we can go for a vacation before monsoons. This is a continuous fight between the virus and the human being. What we fail to understand is that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.
The government, while sharing visuals of crowding in market places and tourist hotspots in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, said a third wave may be caused by such behaviour. Fifty-five districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ended July 13 while 73 are reporting over 100 cases.
Nationally, the curve has declined to around 31,400 daily cases as of Tuesday morning, globally the pandemic seems far from over. From a peak of over 900,000 on April 29, the global case trajectory is seeing another upsurge to around 400,000 daily cases. “A third wave can be seen in the world...The wave is at 40 per cent of the last peak and we have to protect our country from the next wave,” said V K Paul, chairman of the Covid task force and member-health, NITI Aayog.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra for the second year in a row, sources said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU