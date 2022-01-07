Third wave of Covid-19 here, doctors and nurses brace up yet again

Winter break cancelled; join duty immediately. This was the message from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, to its staff earlier this week.

The third wave of Covid-19 is upon India. And like the last time and the time before that, it is doctors and nurses who will be at the forefront, tackling it – night and day. India has already witnessed its first official Omicron-related death and with this variant far more infectious than earlier ones, the medical fraternity is bracing itself for an onslaught of cases. “Life is again back to where it was but ...