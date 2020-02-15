JUST IN
Trump-Modi roadshow: Over 10,000 policemen to be deployed in Ahmedabad
This 18-year-old Gurugram student built two community toilets in a village

She started by conducting three workshops on using the toilets, besides spreading awareness about the best hygiene practices, especially among women

Swarnami Mondal 

• According to a report on “Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India” by the Centre’s National Statistical Office, over one-fourth of the rural households do not have toilets • Only half of the rural population in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha had access to toilets as of 2018 The findings came to light more than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared rural India open defecation-free (ODF) during an event in Gujarat to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019 and after over five ye­ars he launched ...

First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 20:31 IST

