This crockery bank lends steel utensils for functions to curb plastic waste

On a blazing summer month in Delhi, 45-year-old Sameera Satija, an auditor by profession, was perturbed by the amount of single use plastic being left over near the stalls set up to distribute free cold drinking water to the passerby.

The thought that this plastic would end up choking landfills made Satija look for alternatives. “India has always been a sustainable society where we had reusable utensils for every event. But fast life style pushed us towards single use culture,” says Satija adding how non availability of reusable crockery for event and functions was also another ...