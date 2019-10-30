This Europe-based NGO organised 27-member EU delegation's Kashmir visit

A Europe based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Women’s Economic and Social Think Tank (WESTT), headed by Madhu Sharma (who goes by the first name Madi), is reported to have organised the meeting of a 27-member delegation of European Union (EU) legislators with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and facilitated their Kashmir visit.

Regulatory records show that WESTT itself is funded by a company which has had no operations or income since its incorporation in 2014. WESTT was registered in the EU in 2013 and records showed that it had received donations anywhere in the range 10,000 ...