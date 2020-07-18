This is how you can get free Netflix subscription for 83 years in US

Is it really happening? Yes, it is. By now, and other over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become an integral part of our lives, especially in the past few coronavirus-ravaged months, with people spending more time indoors. For many, an incentive for working from home has been simultaneous watching (you might view that as a reason why many employers are waiting for normal office operations to resume).



Even as we navigate the fear of salary cuts and amid this pandemic-induced economic slump, what looks like an eye popping gift in 2020 is a free subscription for 83 years!



So what is Netflix offering?



Netflix is giving a free subscription for 83 years or 1,000 months, calling it an ‘immortal’ account. All you have to do is to play a video game and score the highest number of points to win this ‘immortal’ account.



The game is based on American superhero film The Old Guard which features Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and Matthias Schoenaerts, among others. The film, which started streaming on July 10, is based on Greg Rucka's comic novel of the same name.



How to play this game and win?



Log on to the website oldguardgame.com and register yourself. The game is browser-based; you play as the lead character of the film and fight hordes of enemies using a double-bladed axe. You will have to be careful not to get killed as it slows you down. You will have to kill as much as possible without getting hit to score the highest points. The contest ends on July 19.



Please note that this competition is available only for US residents. If you are one, hurry up, you don’t have much time to win your ‘immortal’ account!