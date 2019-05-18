This Paul John single malt distillery is Goa's latest tourist attraction

With most vineyards situated in beautiful locales, wine tourism has a natural advantage. In India, too, the country’s wine pioneers, Sula and Grover’s, have set up pretty hostelries, restaurants and spas. While wine may trump whisky for locale — at least in India — whisky beats it hollow in terms of numbers.

India is the largest whisky market in the world by volume. We have millions of cases of lower- and middle-segment whisky, but also at the apex, a few singular expressions of single malt, whisky made in a single distillery and from malted barley. One of ...