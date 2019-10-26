Those in Need: A matchmaking platform for NGOs and volunteers in India

Abhishek Saini worked as a senior analyst with a mobile marketing company. His penchant for volunteering made him realise the dearth of opportunities in the social sector. As he began his hunt for the right kind of service, he homed in on the gap that existed between professionals who couldn’t volunteer because searching for an NGO based on their skillsets was cumbersome.

Not that the NGOs could connect with the volunteers easily. Precisely why Saini decided to team up with his former colleague Shreya Bhatia to co-found organisation, Those In Need, in March 2017. This New ...