Three Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize 2020 in feature photography

Three Indian journalists have been honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography.
On Monday, the names of the three prize winners — Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand — were announced virtually.
Yasin and Khan are journalists based in Srinagar, while Anand is based in Jammu.
Taking to Twitter, Yasin said, "Thank you colleagues, friends, brothers. I would just like to say thank you for standing by us always.
It is an honour and a privilege beyond any we could have ever imagined. It is overwhelming to receive this honour."
Anand, who like Yasin and Khan work for the Associated Press, said that the award left him speechless.
"I was shocked and could not believe it," he said, calling the prize-winning photos a continuation of the work he has been doing for 20 years.
Congratulations to Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and @daryasin of @AP. #Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/SJzGyK3sXq— The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 4, 2020
