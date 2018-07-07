3 killed in Kashmir's Kulgam as security forces fire at protesters: Reports

-
ALSO READ
What it takes to be a student in Kashmir
Celebrating low cunning in Jammu & Kashmir
Story in numbers: In past three years, Kashmir Valley turned bloodier
Pulwama encounter: Key Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter Sameer 'Tiger' killed
J&K encounter: 13 terrorists killed in a single day; top 10 developments
-
Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed allegedly in firing by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday, police and TV channels said.
NDTV news channel, citing reports, said security forces had to open fire after an attack on an army patrol in Redwani area. It said mobile internet services were suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts.
Clashes broke out between protesters and securitymen in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the clashes. More details are awaited.
ALSO READ: Pakistan-based terrorist groups used children in Kashmir clashes: UN report
Parts of Kashmir were seeing tight security measures on Saturday on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, PTI reported.
Restrictions were in place in Tral township, south Kashmir's Pulwama district and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.
His killing triggered massive protests and a prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousands wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU