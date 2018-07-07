3 killed in Kashmir's Kulgam as security forces fire at protesters: Reports

Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed allegedly in firing by in Jammu and Kashmir’s on Saturday, police and TV channels said.

NDTV news channel, citing reports, said had to open fire after an attack on an army patrol in Redwani area. It said mobile internet services were suspended in and districts.

Clashes broke out between protesters and securitymen in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the clashes. More details are awaited.

Parts of Kashmir were seeing tight security measures on Saturday on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, PTI reported.

Restrictions were in place in township, south Kashmir's Pulwama district and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and a prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousands wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.