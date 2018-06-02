Thunderstorm kills 25 in Uttarakhand, UP, West Bengal; fresh alert in Delhi

killed at least 25 people in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi among other North Indian states on Friday.

While 15 people died in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, four were killed in Uttarakhand's Mandal. At least six people were reportedly killed in lightning strikes across West Bengal.

A UP government spokesperson on Saturday said that most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse.

Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the state government spokesman said.

Two deaths were reported each from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, while one death was reported from Amroha, he said.

In West Bengal, two persons each were killed in Nadia and West Midnapore districts while two more lost their lives in Birbhum and West Burdwan, an officer from state police control confirmed.

The regional meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in the southern Bengal districts over the next two days.

Storms also hit Delhi-NCR and parts of Himachal Pradesh, bringing down the surging mercury.

The meteorological department has issued storm warnings in the Delhi-NCR region for Saturday.

"The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the Capital Region.

The latest storms come days after 34 people were killed due to a that hit various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday.

Earlier on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.



With agency inputs