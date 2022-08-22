JUST IN
Arms conference puts trillion-dollar industry under the spotlight
Maharashtra's Thane records 324 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,904
North Korea's Lazarus hackers targeting Apple Mac users with fake job post
Three journalists booked for running false, misleading report in MP's Bhind
Indians spend 30 mins a day consuming memes; duration up by 80%: Study
South China Sea conflict threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: Study
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 22 August: Indian Railways cancels 109 trains
Delhi Police steps up security ahead of farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar
Five 'teachers' with fake appointment letters held in UP's Jhansi district
Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri identified as Lashkar 'Fidayeen'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over 7,000 trees illegally felled, damaged in Delhi in a year, shows data
Business Standard

Time taken to resolve commercial cases in India down nearly 50%: Report

Even though India's overall ranking in 'Ease of doing business' had improved from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2020, on the 'enforcement of contracts' it improved marginally from 186 in 2014 to 163 in 2020

Topics
Ease of Doing Business | Indian Judiciary | Tax dispute resolution

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

The average time courts take to dispose of a commercial case has reduced from 1,445 days in 2020 to 626 days in 2022--a 50 per cent improvement, said a media report on Monday citing Law Ministry data.

Such cases have some transaction or trade involved. "Commercial suits include suit arising out of the ordinary transactions of merchants, bankers and traders; and amongst others those relating to the construction of mercantile documents, export or import of merchandise, affraightment, carriage of goods by land, sea or air insurance, banking and mercantile agency and mercantile usages," says the Delhi High Court website.

The enforcement of contracts via dispute resolution was a major drag on India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index. Even though India's overall ranking had improved from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2020, the country’s 'enforcement of contracts' improved marginally from 186 in 2014 to 163 in 2020.

Dispute resolution for commercial cases in the country is quickest in Mumbai, said the Times of India (TOI). It takes 626 days on average for any such case to be resolved. In New Delhi, the average time period is 744 days. These also include the time taken for the execution of the judgment.

The law ministry data further showed that the trial of cases now happens within 306 days, on average. This was 1,095 days in 2020. The average time to file a case and serve the summons has also been reduced from 45 days to 15 days, the TOI report added.

Several district-level commercial courts have been established since 2014 in India. Among other things, several legislative reforms were taken including Goods and Services Tax (GST), 100 per cent online assessment of the Income Tax cases, automated e-way bills etc.

The judges now get indicator lights on their logbooks. The delay or any breach of rules is indicated by the lights, said TOI. Judges are not allowed to adjourn a case more than three times. If they do so, they are shown a red light. For the first and second adjournment, the light shows green and yellow colours, respectively.

The performance of the judges is recorded and used during their evaluation for promotion to a superior court, the TOI report added.
Read our full coverage on Ease of Doing Business

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 12:12 IST

`