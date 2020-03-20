JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus: Gujarat records five cases in two days, 23 results awaited
Business Standard

Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Prasad

The four men were hanged at 5.30 am on March 20 inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Press Trust of India 

Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad
It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice. - Prasad on Nirbhaya convicts execution

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to "manipulate" system to delay execution.

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice," Prasad told reporters in Parliament premises. "It's time for judiciary, government and civil society to introspect whether death-row convicts can be allowed to manipulate system and cause delay.

ALSO READ: After 7 years, Nirbhaya's rapists are hanged: Here's a timeline of events

The execution of the Nirbhaya rape case convists was hailed by many celebrities, leaders and common man. On Twitter, Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Hanged till death! Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya. #NirbhayaJustice"

Hashtags like #TookTooLong, #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed, #JusticeForNirbhaya #NirbhayaJustice flooded all over Twitter as people expressed their feelings on the Nirbhaya convicts execution.
First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU