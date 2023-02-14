JUST IN
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay
We are still pursuing: Navy Vice Chief about integrating US Predator drones
Minerals in Indian Ocean can turn India self-sufficient in nickel, cobalt
Income Tax Department sleuths survey BBC's Mumbai studios, Delhi office
As MCA updates its portal, companies unable to complete essential filings
UP Assembly to decide on Azam Khans's son after receiving court order
150,000 delegates likely to visit India for G20 meetings in 2023
Rich nations have no right to dictate their solutions to others: Rajnath
Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities, tweets BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: India aim to improve bowling against West Indies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay
icon-arrow-left
Left hits out at Centre over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices
Business Standard

Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing

The dating app also released a dictionary defining 23 terms that describe dating in 2023

Topics
Tinder | Dating app | Online dating

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tinder, dating apps

Youngsters in India are increasingly accepting "Situationship" as a valid relationship status, data from the dating app Tinder showed. It saw a 49 per cent increase in members adding this relationship intention to their profiles.

The data further revealed that 66 per cent of Indians chat through messages and text when they're romantically interested and call it "Textlationship".

Tinder also released a "dictionary" defining 23 terms that describe dating in 2023.

"Dating is no longer about the traditional chronology and there has been a shift in the dating vocabulary young Indian members use on the app today to connect with each other. If you're single, this dictionary equips you to feel optimistic about the year ahead", says Aahana Dhar, director of Communications India, Tinder.

"Curated especially for young Indian daters to effectively communicate what they are looking for with their potential matches. It's great to see young daters taking control of redefining the language of what healthy relationships mean for them," Dhar added.

The dictionary contains words like Affordating, Sober Dating, Green Flag and Green Dating.

Affordating has been defined as "affordable dating". In an earlier report, Tinder said that youngsters around the globe increasingly prefer keeping their dates simple because "going outside is expensive".

Sober dating is a term describing alcohol-free dating. Green Flag is the opposite of the Red flag and symbolises the "good signs" in a person. Green dating is when a relationship is focused on sustainable living.

Other terms that were found in the dictionary were Value Match, Neo-Love and On Ice.

The dictionary was prepared by Tider along with youth culture brand Under 25. Shreyans Jain, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Under 25, says "Gen Z lingo has a vocabulary and vibe of its own. It's because the words in a conventional dictionary just don't do justice to the feelings and situations that young people find themselves in".

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tinder

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU