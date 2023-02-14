Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing

Youngsters in India are increasingly accepting "Situationship" as a valid status, data from the showed. It saw a 49 per cent increase in members adding this intention to their profiles.

The data further revealed that 66 per cent of Indians chat through messages and text when they're romantically interested and call it "Textlationship".

also released a "dictionary" defining 23 terms that describe dating in 2023.

"Dating is no longer about the traditional chronology and there has been a shift in the dating vocabulary young Indian members use on the app today to connect with each other. If you're single, this dictionary equips you to feel optimistic about the year ahead", says Aahana Dhar, director of Communications India, .

"Curated especially for young Indian daters to effectively communicate what they are looking for with their potential matches. It's great to see young daters taking control of redefining the language of what healthy relationships mean for them," Dhar added.

The dictionary contains words like Affordating, Sober Dating, Green Flag and Green Dating.

Affordating has been defined as "affordable dating". In an earlier report, Tinder said that youngsters around the globe increasingly prefer keeping their dates simple because "going outside is expensive".

Sober dating is a term describing alcohol-free dating. Green Flag is the opposite of the Red flag and symbolises the "good signs" in a person. Green dating is when a is focused on sustainable living.

Other terms that were found in the dictionary were Value Match, Neo-Love and On Ice.

The dictionary was prepared by Tider along with youth culture brand Under 25. Shreyans Jain, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Under 25, says "Gen Z lingo has a vocabulary and vibe of its own. It's because the words in a conventional dictionary just don't do justice to the feelings and situations that young people find themselves in".