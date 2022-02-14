TMS Ep107: GDP growth, Manu Kumar Jain, markets, sin tax

-
What do a recent announcement by the finance minister and the projections of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee have to say about India’s real GDP growth in FY23? After the country’s growth chart, let us see how global smartphone brand Xiaomi’s growth is shaping up. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Dasgupta, Xiaomi India head Manu Jain tells about the challenges that the Chinese company faced in India last year during the pandemic and how it dealt with the supply chain constraints and shortage of chips. Xiaomi lost about 8% market share in India over the last two years amid rising competition. Let us now move on to the stock market. The mid-and small-cap indices on the BSE cracked over 3% last week, deepening their year-to-date underperformance relative to Sensex and Nifty.
While the overall nervousness in the market and selling by retail investors in the segments are prime reasons for such a poor show, analysts say the trend may soon reverse on the bourses. Governments earn revenue by charging taxes on earnings in the stock markets. But, did you know that it also imposes a special tax to wean people off bad habits. It is called sin tax. World over, governments impose sin tax on alcohol and tobacco products. Find about this tax and more in this episode of the podcast.
