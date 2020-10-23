Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for 9 projects worth Rs 10,062 cr

Chief Minister Edappadi on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine projects totalling an investment of Rs 10,062 crore. These projects woudl generate 17,000-18,000 jobs.

The projects include Vikram Solar's investment of Rs 5,512 crore (4738 jobs), Adani Gas' Rs 2,000 crore (1,00 jobs), DP World's Rs 1,000 crore (1100 jobs), Philips Carbon Block Rs 600 crore (300 jobs), AGS Rs 300 crore (500 jobs), and Aqua Group Rs 200 crore (400 jobs).

The development comes a week after the state signed 14 MoUs worth Rs 10,055 crore. These fresh MoUs in the October-December quarter come after the state consistently ranked No.1 In terms of fresh post-Covid investments during the first and second quarters.

topped among states in terms of fresh investments in the first quarter, according to Projects Today’s latest report on investment announcements in the July-September quarter. Karnataka, which was the third on the list, was followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh's total investments of Rs 35,771 crore in the quarter were boosted by the Rs 22,653-crore Bodhghat irrigation project and public-sector coal mining projects worth Rs 8,200 crore. received 132 projects worth Rs 23,332 crore in the same period.