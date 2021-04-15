To grant EUA to foreign vaccines, DCGI will take decision in 3 working days

-
Amid record breaking spike in daily coronavirus infections, the union government approved streamlining and fast tracking of regulatory system for vaccines authorised by foreign regulators including US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA among others.
"This decision will facilitate quicker access to such foreign vaccines by India and would encourage imports including import of bulk drug material, optimal utilization of domestic fill and finish capacity etc., which will in turn provide a fillip to vaccine manufacturing capacity and total vaccine availability within the country," according to an official statement from the government.
On Thursday, India registered its biggest-ever single day spike with 200,739 fresh cases. Massive 1,037 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking the toll from the deadly infection to 173,152.
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) headed by DCGI will follow the below pathway for approval of vaccines:
CDSCO will prepare detailed guidelines specifying regulatory pathway for approval of foreign approved Covid vaccines based on NEGVAC recommendations.
These guidelines have since been prepared and posted by CDSCO on its website. CDSCO will take steps to widely disseminate these guidelines to the concerned stakeholders.
Applicants for grant of approval for Restricted Use in Emergency situation may be submitted to CDSCO.
Application can be made by the foreign manufacturer through its Indian subsidiary or through its authorised agent in India (in case it does not have an Indian subsidiary).
CDSCO will process such applications for restricted use in emergency situation and DCGI will consider and take a decision within 3 working days from date of submission of complete application by the applicant.
