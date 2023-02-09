Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global

MSCI receives feedback; to do free float review of securities

Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it was reviewing the free float status of securities after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of companies in the Indian conglomerate for some of its indexes.



Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

The government will likely tweak the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 to propose that penalties on companies be calculated as a percentage of their global turnover instead of the current practice of levying it on their turnover within the country, it is learnt.

GST Council meet: Tax on activities unlikely to be discussed



The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to take up the group of ministers (GoM) report on taxing at its upcoming meeting as the matter requires extensive deliberations, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as bets on 'Indian' flavours

may soon take two of its India-made brands, and Maaza, to the global markets, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said, quoting the company's president for international development, Henrique Braun. recently crossed $1 billion in sales in India, and Maaza is expected to achieve the milestone by 2024.

Adani plans to prepay $500 million loan due in March to banking group

The plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks as the Indian conglomerate looks to bolster its finances following a short seller attack.

Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among banks that lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year. A portion of that loan is due March 9.