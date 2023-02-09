JUST IN
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform
Live: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner
Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
After 500 yrs, Lord Ram will adorn throne in Ayodhya within a year: UP CM
Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh
Urban areas in Odisha to get 5G, 1,814 villages to get 4G by December
Rahul has hit right spot, commotion in BJP: Adhir Chowdhury slams govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
MSCI indices | Adani Group | online gaming

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

MSCI receives feedback; to do free float review of Adani Group securities

Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it was reviewing the free float status of Adani Group securities after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of companies in the Indian conglomerate for some of its indexes. Read more

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

The government will likely tweak the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 to propose that penalties on companies be calculated as a percentage of their global turnover instead of the current practice of levying it on their turnover within the country, it is learnt. Read more

GST Council meet: Tax on online gaming activities unlikely to be discussed

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to take up the group of ministers (GoM) report on taxing online gaming at its upcoming meeting as the matter requires extensive deliberations, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard. Read more

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours

Coca Cola may soon take two of its India-made brands, Thums Up and Maaza, to the global markets, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said, quoting the company's president for international development, Henrique Braun. Thums Up recently crossed $1 billion in sales in India, and Maaza is expected to achieve the milestone by 2024. Read more

Adani plans to prepay $500 million loan due in March to banking group

The Adani Group plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks as the Indian conglomerate looks to bolster its finances following a short seller attack.

Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among banks that lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year. A portion of that loan is due March 9. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MSCI indices

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU