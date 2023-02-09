Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global

-
ALSO READ
After Thums Up and Sprite, Maaza is Coca Cola India's next $1 billion bet
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
India drops to third spot in MSCI EM index amid rout in Adani group stocks
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
Rupee surges to end at 79.46 vs dollar as MSCI rebalancing spurs inflows
-
MSCI receives feedback; to do free float review of Adani Group securities
Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it was reviewing the free float status of Adani Group securities after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of companies in the Indian conglomerate for some of its indexes. Read more
Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover
The government will likely tweak the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 to propose that penalties on companies be calculated as a percentage of their global turnover instead of the current practice of levying it on their turnover within the country, it is learnt. Read more
GST Council meet: Tax on online gaming activities unlikely to be discussed
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to take up the group of ministers (GoM) report on taxing online gaming at its upcoming meeting as the matter requires extensive deliberations, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard. Read more
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
Coca Cola may soon take two of its India-made brands, Thums Up and Maaza, to the global markets, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said, quoting the company's president for international development, Henrique Braun. Thums Up recently crossed $1 billion in sales in India, and Maaza is expected to achieve the milestone by 2024. Read more
Adani plans to prepay $500 million loan due in March to banking group
The Adani Group plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks as the Indian conglomerate looks to bolster its finances following a short seller attack.
Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among banks that lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year. A portion of that loan is due March 9. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU