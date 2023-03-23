Top headlines: Fed hikes rate, law firms plan fee hike to retain talent

-
ALSO READ
Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September
Top headlines: Fed hikes rate by 75 bps, Indian iPhone users to get 5G soon
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
-
US Federal Reserve raises policy rate by 25 bps; 9th straight hike
US Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 25 basis points. The Federal Open Market Committee said in the statement, "The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy." Read more
Law firms plan fee hikes to retain talent amid 'foreign entry'
The Centre’s decision to allow foreign law firms to establish offices in the country is set to shake up its legal services industry, with local firms fretting star performers could soon be poached and predicting that fees will shoot higher to retain them. Read more
Coming to a kirana near you: Reliance Consumer expands FMCG play
After making a splash with the relaunch of iconic beverage brand Campa, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) — the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures — is set to expand its packaged consumer goods portfolio to neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores (kiranas) with the launch of home and personal care products, keeping “Real India’s consumer problems” in mind. Read more
Another report coming soon, says US short-seller Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet a few hours ago without offering any more details. Read more
No thaw seen in start-up funding winter despite 231 deals this year
For a segment that thrives on promise more than performance, the country’s start-up ecosystem is refusing to get carried away by the funding this calendar year. This has created the highest level of uninvested venture capital in seven years as investors wait for corrections in the working and — more importantly — valuation of start-ups while looking for cockroaches instead of unicorns. Read more
Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war
Pandemic-led changes in the global and domestic economy have yielded big gains for corporations across many sectors. Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) seems to be one of the biggest gainers among them. The global surge in demand for its Covishield vaccine, a prophylactic for Covid-19, led to a big spike in SII’s revenues and profits in the last two years. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 09:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU