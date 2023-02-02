JUST IN
India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator armed drones deal
Minister died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot, says report
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highlights India's G20 presidency
Live: After FPO rollback, Gautam Adani says investors' interest paramount
TMS Ep360: Budget for common man & corporates, Shankar Sharma, govt revenue
A sedative till next LS polls: 'Saamana' editorial slams Union Budget
Delhi govt releases Rs 2,000 cr for payment of wages to MCD staff
Union Budget provides roadmap for stability growth and development: USISPF
Union Budget instrument to push country into huge debt, says Sisodia
Budget 2023 fails to address problems of unemployment, poverty: Opposition
India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator armed drones deal
Business Standard

Top headlines: Adani in crisis, India Inc to gain from Rs 10 trn infra push

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Gautam Adani | India Inc | Budget 2023

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Gautam Adani in crisis as bonds hits distressed levels, stock sale axed

Gautam Adani’s beleaguered empire is spiraling into crisis, as the fallout from a short-seller’s fraud allegations leads to a worsening meltdown in the indebted conglomerate’s securities. Read more

PM Modi's election Budget unlikely to delay RBI path to rate pause

The Narendra Modi government’s $550 billion India budget aimed at boosting consumption by lowering taxes will not stop the central bank from moving toward a pause in interest-rate hikes by the end of this quarter, according to some economists. Read more

Budget 2023: Capex push to safeguard growth from global headwinds

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday raised capital expenditure (capex) by 37.4 per cent for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to Rs 10 trillion over the Revised Estimates (RE) for FY23 to continue the public investment-led growth push amid growing global headwinds. Read more

Budget 2023-24: India Inc to gain from Rs 10-trillion infra push

With the Indian government increasing its infrastructure budget to Rs 10 trillion, apart from making additional expenditure on green transition, top Indian companies led by Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Thermax, HCC, and the Tatas can expect a surge in their order book. Government-led capex in infrastructure will lead to private sector companies increasing capacity to meet demand, CEOs said. Read more

SC orders Whatsapp to make public its undertaking on 2021 privacy policy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed WhatsApp to inform Indian users at large that they needn't accept the the platform's 2021 privacy policy in order to be able to use it.

“WhatsApp’s functionality would remain unaffected till the Data Protection Bill comes into existence,” the court said. Read more

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 09:24 IST

